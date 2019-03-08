1954 - 2019 Vernon Ray Mingo 65, of Beaumont, TX; passed Mar. 03, 2019. Services will be Saturday, Mar. 09, 2019 at Proctor's Mortuary 3522 Washington Blvd. Beaumont, TX., Visitation will begin at 1PM until funeral at 2PM. Vernon leaves to cherish his memories his wife: Barbara. Daughter: Wysemuria, Sons: Vernon II, Alonzo, Anthony (Stacy). His brother: Reverend Samuel L. Mingo (Dale), 14- Grandchildren, 7- Great Grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. proctorsmortuary.com
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Mar. 8, 2019