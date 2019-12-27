Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Victor Galaviz Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Victor Galaviz, Sr., 91, of Vidor, passed away on December 25 2019.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Claybar Kelley-Watkins in Beaumont. Officiating will be Steve Hancock and Ed Huffman. Burial will follow at Restlawn Cemetery in Vidor.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, December 27, 2019, at Claybar Kelley-Watkins.

Born in the region of San Luis, Potosi, Mexico, on November 2, 1928, he was the son of Jesus Galaviz and Jacinta (Martinez) Galaviz. Victor was a man of great faith, being baptized in August of 1959 as one of Jehovah's Witnesses and serving Jehovah loyally until his death. He was a member of the Vidor congregation, where he served as an elder from the early sixties to the present. His faith was very important to him and his family looks forward to seeing him again. Victor loved the mountains, travelling, and enjoyed extended family vacations arranged around international and special conventions. He will be dearly missed by all those who met him.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years, Ramona Galaviz; parents, Jesus and Jacinta Galaviz; three sisters; and one brother.

He is survived by his children, Victoria Littleton and husband Walter of Lake Charles, Louisiana, Luis Galaviz of Beaumont, Hector Galaviz of Georgetown, Oscar Galaviz of Longview, Victor Galaviz Jr. and Jerri of Vidor; 12 grandchildren; 12 great grand-children; one great-great grandchild; and siblings, Nestor Galaviz, Antonia Radziewicz, Odelia Muruato, and Gloria Mott..

Serving as pallbearers will be his grandsons, Walter Littleton, Jr., Wade Littleton, Victor Jesus Galaviz, Hector Galaviz, Jr., Jordan Galaviz, and Jeremy Galaviz. Serving as honorary pallbearer will be his grandson, Wesley Littleton.

The family would like to extend a very special thank you to his daytime caregiver, Tammy Clark, the staff at Texas Total Care, especially Brandy, Kelsey, and Danielle, among others, hospice nurse, Angie Gau, and a special thank you to the staff at Vidor Health and Rehab for the wonderful care they extended to Victor in his time of need.



