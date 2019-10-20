1945 - 2019 Victor Ray Guin, age 74, of North Port, Florida went home to be with his Lord on July 23, 2019. He was born on August 31, 1945 in Beaumont, Texas and moved to Florida in the early 80's. He proudly served in the United States Air Force for many years and he was employed with Sarasota Bradenton Airport as an Operations Manager for 18 years. Victor is preceded in death by his father, J.D. Guin and his mother, Ollie Belle Harper. He is survived by his loving wife Mary of 52 years; two sons Ronnie L. Guin, daughter-in-law Jackie Guin of Ponder, Texas and J.D. Guin and daughter-in-law, Jennie Guin of North Port, Florida; six grandchildren Mitchell, Ronald, Jaycee, Tristan, Morgan and Brianna; two brothers, Bobby D. Guin of Houma, Louisiana, James H. Guin of Tomball, Texas and a sister Rhonda Brandin of Port Arthur, Texas. Farley Funeral Home in North Port, Florida handled the arrangements. A message of condolence may be sent by visiting www.farleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Oct. 20, 2019