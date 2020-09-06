1/1
Virgie Mae Lack
1919 - 2020
Virgie Mae Brown Lack, 101, of Kountze, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. She was born on August 12, 1919, in Bronson, Texas. Virgie was so happy celebrating her 101st birthday with her family and friends. Virgie and the late Emmett Lack were married for sixty-one years.

She is survived by her sons, Lee Lack and his wife, Jean; Adlai Lack and his wife, Valerie; and her late son, Jerry Lack and his wife, Sharon; grandchildren, Amy Smart and her husband, Shannon; Amanda Stratton and her husband, Chad; Jenifer Eppes and her husband, Hunter; Jody Lack; Steve Lack and his wife, Julie; Monica DeMore and her husband, Jarred; Mark Lack and his wife, Beth; Becky Steely and her husband, Red; and Michael Fontenot; and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

We would like to say a special thanks to Chance Inman, Carolyn Brown, Neva Hollyfield, Paughnee Naylor, and her nurse, Janet Guzman.

Virgie will be honored by a graveside service at 9:00 a.m., Monday, September 7, 2020, at Old Hardin Cemetery, Kountze, under the directions of Broussard's, 490 Cemetery Road, Silsbee.

Please observe social distancing guidelines. By attending any public event you are acknowledging the risk of exposure to the Corona Virus. Please follow the guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control: cdc.gov

Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.

Funeral services provided by
Broussard's Mortuary
490 Cemetery Rd
Silsbee, TX 77656
(409) 386-1000
