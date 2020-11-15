1/1
Virgil M. Downs Sr.
1953 - 2020
Virgil M. Downs, Sr., 67, of Vidor, died Friday, November 13, 2020. He was born on February 15, 1953, in Beaumont, to W.J. Downs, Sr. and Bessie Voight. Virgil was a third-generation plumber. He had been a plumber since 1969 and was the owner of Advantage Plumbing and a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

Survivors include his wife of forty-seven years, Sylvia Downs; sons, Virgil Downs, Jr. and his wife, Krystle; and Billy John Downs and his wife, Katie; daughters, Stephanie Thibodeaux and her husband, Brad; and Stacey Tatum and her husband, Trey; grandchildren, Bailey Rogers, Aniston Lou Tatum, A.J. Tatum IV, Skylar Armstrong, Easton Downs, Addison Downs, Kenedee Richard, and Kaden Richard; brothers, Larry Downs and his wife, Diane; and Troy Downs and his wife, Sheree'; sister-in-law, Annette Marshall; brother-in-law, Johnnie Gracia, Jr.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter-in-law, Tonya Downs; grandson, Tyler Downs; and brother, W.J. "Bill" Downs, Jr.

A gathering of Mr. Downs' family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Monday, November 16, 2020, and Tuesday, November 17, 2020 with a Rosary at 6:00 p.m., at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. Visiting continues from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 1600 Main Street, Vidor, with his interment to follow at Restlawn Memorial Park, Vidor.

Please observe social distancing guidelines. By attending any public event you are acknowledging the risk of exposure to the Coronavirus. Please follow the guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control: cdc.gov

Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.

Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Broussard's Mortuary
2000 McFaddin Street
Beaumont, TX 77701
(409) 832-1621
