1/1
Virginia Bruce Provost
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia Bruce Provost of Austin died July 1, 2020 of renal failure. She was born May 2, 1944 in Orange, Texas. Her parents were Judge Graham Bruce of Orange and Mary Bruce of Brownsville.

After graduating from Lamar University in 1975, Virginia taught school in Orange for ten years. She enjoyed singing with the Sweet Adelines in Beaumont for many years and worked on genealogical projects most of her life.

Virginia is survived by sons, Charles Graham (Gray) Bell of Austin, TX and William Anderson (Andy) Bell of San Francisco, CA; brother and sister-in-law David and Kathy Bruce of Beaumont, TX; niece and husband Robin and Russell Helson of Beaumont, TX; and great-nephews Hunter Helson and Liam Helson.

Her parents, brother Stephen G. Bruce, and niece Shelley Bruce Lane-deCourtin preceded her in death.

There will be a gathering of family and friends to celebrate the life of Virginia at a date and place to be announced later. Virginia asked that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to The Humane Society or The Spirit of Texas Chorus, PO Box 21176, Beaumont, TX 77720

Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Jul. 5 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home North - Austin
3125 N Lamar Blvd.
Austin, TX 78705
(512) 452-8811
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved