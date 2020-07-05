Virginia Bruce Provost of Austin died July 1, 2020 of renal failure. She was born May 2, 1944 in Orange, Texas. Her parents were Judge Graham Bruce of Orange and Mary Bruce of Brownsville.
After graduating from Lamar University in 1975, Virginia taught school in Orange for ten years. She enjoyed singing with the Sweet Adelines in Beaumont for many years and worked on genealogical projects most of her life.
Virginia is survived by sons, Charles Graham (Gray) Bell of Austin, TX and William Anderson (Andy) Bell of San Francisco, CA; brother and sister-in-law David and Kathy Bruce of Beaumont, TX; niece and husband Robin and Russell Helson of Beaumont, TX; and great-nephews Hunter Helson and Liam Helson.
Her parents, brother Stephen G. Bruce, and niece Shelley Bruce Lane-deCourtin preceded her in death.
There will be a gathering of family and friends to celebrate the life of Virginia at a date and place to be announced later. Virginia asked that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to The Humane Society or The Spirit of Texas Chorus, PO Box 21176, Beaumont, TX 77720
