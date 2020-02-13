Virginia Colletti, 100, of Houston and formerly of Port Arthur passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020, at Brookdale Senior Living in Houston, Texas. A visitation will take place from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020, at St. James Catholic Church with a Mass of Christian Burial to immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. Friday at the church. Entombment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves, Texas. For more information and those who want to sign the "Guest Book" you can go to www.grammier-obelefuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Feb. 13, 2020