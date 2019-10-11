|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Gurski "Danny" Jackson.
|
|
Memorial Gathering
View Map
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
|
Funeral service
View Map
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
Virginia "Danny" Gurski Jackson, 96, of Beaumont, died October 8, 2019. She was born on May 13, 1923, to Effie Best Daniel and Roy Daniel, in New Albany, Indiana. Danny was a United States Army veteran having served in World War II as a nurse. Survivors include her sons, Adam Michael Gurski and his wife, Pat, of Houston and Patrick Daniel Gurski and his wife, Danelle, of Beaumont; grandchildren, Andrew Michael Gurski, Laura Jackson, and Nathan Montgomery, all of Houston, Patrick Howell Gurski of Galveston, Adam Taylor Gurski of Crosby, Sam Jordan Gurski of Nome, and Joshua Dingmon of Nederland; and great-grandchildren, Bella Jackson, Blaine Jackson, Taylor Gurski, Adalyn Gurski, Caroline Gurski, and Amelia Gurski. A gathering of Mrs. Jackson's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Friday, October 11, 2019, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. Her funeral service will be at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Broussard's, with interment at a later date at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 10900-B Stonelake Boulevard, Suite 320, Austin, Texas 78759; M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, P.O. Box 4486 Houston, Texas 77210-4486; or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Oct. 11, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|