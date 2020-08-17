1/1
Virginia Mendoza
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia Mendoza, age 89, of Beaumont, Texas passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Virginia was born July 17, 1931 in Beaumont, Texas to Juanita Martinez and Louis R. Galaviz.

Virginia grew up in Vidor, TX and graduated from Vidor High School. She graduated from business school and worked for Stewart Title and Judge J. Paul McNeil. Virginia met her husband of 67 years at the age of 17 in Vidor while he was in the service. Virginia and her husband raised four children. After leaving J. Paul McNeil, she went to work for the Beaumont Independent School District with Title 1 Community Involvement as community liaison and translator until retiring at 84.

Virginia spent several decades raising money for her church and supporting fundraisers by selling her homemade cooking. She was especially known for her delicious burrito meat and handmade tortillas. She enjoyed having neighbors over for afternoon coffee and conversation. But the thing she enjoyed most of all was spending time with her family.

Virginia is survived by daughter Sandra Segura and husband Allen R. of Hemphill, Texas; and daughter Lisa Wesner and husband Johnny of Garland, Texas; son Brad Mendoza of Beaumont, Texas; sister Juanita Irena of Groves, Texas, sister Mary Brown of Kerrville, Texas, sister Helen Galaviz of Colorado Springs, Colorado, sister Vickie Adams of Vidor, Texas, sister Lenora Brown of Vidor, Texas, sister Alice Graham and husband Roy of Vidor, Texas, sister Theresa Fielder of Vidor, Texas, brother Richard Galaviz and wife Joann of Vidor, Texas, brother David Galaviz of Vidor, Texas, brother Paul Galaviz of Vidor, Texas, brother Phillip Galaviz and wife Nancy of Vidor, Texas and brother Manuel Galaviz of Maysville, Oklahoma; grandchildren Michael Segura, Candace Segura and husband Kelly Kenahan, Brandy Segura and husband Jason Itri, Christopher Wesner, Brittney Wesner, Ashley Mendoza; great grandchildren Joshua Segura, Jacob Kenehan, Jayden Kenehan, Eliana Mendoza and Julius Mendoza.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents Louis R. Galaviz and Juanita Martinez; brother Louis Galaviz and brother Raymond Galaviz; husband Benny Mendoza; and son Benny Mendoza Jr.

A Gathering of Family and Friends for Virginia will be held Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 4955 Pine, Beaumont, Texas 77703. A Celebration of Virginia's Life will occur Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 10:00 AM at New Horizon Church, 880 W. Cardinal Drive, Beaumont, Texas 77705, with burial to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

Serving as pallbearers are Allen Segura, Johnny Wesner, Michael Segura, Christopher Wesner, Joshua Segura and Gary Koenig.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.forestlawnmpfh.com for the Mendoza family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
4955 Pine Street
Beaumont, TX 77703
4098925912
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved