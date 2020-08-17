Virginia Mendoza, age 89, of Beaumont, Texas passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Virginia was born July 17, 1931 in Beaumont, Texas to Juanita Martinez and Louis R. Galaviz.
Virginia grew up in Vidor, TX and graduated from Vidor High School. She graduated from business school and worked for Stewart Title and Judge J. Paul McNeil. Virginia met her husband of 67 years at the age of 17 in Vidor while he was in the service. Virginia and her husband raised four children. After leaving J. Paul McNeil, she went to work for the Beaumont Independent School District with Title 1 Community Involvement as community liaison and translator until retiring at 84.
Virginia spent several decades raising money for her church and supporting fundraisers by selling her homemade cooking. She was especially known for her delicious burrito meat and handmade tortillas. She enjoyed having neighbors over for afternoon coffee and conversation. But the thing she enjoyed most of all was spending time with her family.
Virginia is survived by daughter Sandra Segura and husband Allen R. of Hemphill, Texas; and daughter Lisa Wesner and husband Johnny of Garland, Texas; son Brad Mendoza of Beaumont, Texas; sister Juanita Irena of Groves, Texas, sister Mary Brown of Kerrville, Texas, sister Helen Galaviz of Colorado Springs, Colorado, sister Vickie Adams of Vidor, Texas, sister Lenora Brown of Vidor, Texas, sister Alice Graham and husband Roy of Vidor, Texas, sister Theresa Fielder of Vidor, Texas, brother Richard Galaviz and wife Joann of Vidor, Texas, brother David Galaviz of Vidor, Texas, brother Paul Galaviz of Vidor, Texas, brother Phillip Galaviz and wife Nancy of Vidor, Texas and brother Manuel Galaviz of Maysville, Oklahoma; grandchildren Michael Segura, Candace Segura and husband Kelly Kenahan, Brandy Segura and husband Jason Itri, Christopher Wesner, Brittney Wesner, Ashley Mendoza; great grandchildren Joshua Segura, Jacob Kenehan, Jayden Kenehan, Eliana Mendoza and Julius Mendoza.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents Louis R. Galaviz and Juanita Martinez; brother Louis Galaviz and brother Raymond Galaviz; husband Benny Mendoza; and son Benny Mendoza Jr.
A Gathering of Family and Friends for Virginia will be held Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 4955 Pine, Beaumont, Texas 77703. A Celebration of Virginia's Life will occur Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 10:00 AM at New Horizon Church, 880 W. Cardinal Drive, Beaumont, Texas 77705, with burial to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Serving as pallbearers are Allen Segura, Johnny Wesner, Michael Segura, Christopher Wesner, Joshua Segura and Gary Koenig.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.forestlawnmpfh.com
for the Mendoza family.