Virginia Nichols DeMent Aaron
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Virginia Nichols DeMent Aaron, 94, of Hattiesburg, MS. She died Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

Mrs. Aaron was a retired Teacher with the Beaumont Texas School System and a member of Venture Church.

She was preceded in death by husbands, Bob (Curly) DeMent and Monty Aaron; son, Robert Aaron; daughter, Sandra Aaron Smith and grandson, Joey Aaron.

She is survived by three granddaughters, Amy Smith of Kirbyville, TX, Jennifer Washington (Darrell) of Purvis, MS, and Colleen Rhian Humberson (Daniel) of Lumberton, TX; one grandson, Adam Smith (Amanda) of Grove, TX; twelve great-grandchildren, Haley and Mia Aaron, Dustin West, Lauren Williamson (Garrett), Wes and Lane Sauls, Jordan and Jaelyn Bass, Loran Smith, Journie Washington, Shelby and Blake Broussard; two great-great-grandchildren, Olivia and Owen Williamson.

Visitation will begin at 10:30 AM Saturday at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home. Services will be held at 11:30 AM Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be in Highland Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved