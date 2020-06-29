Vivian F. Broussard Gates, 97, of Port Arthur, Texas peacefully passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.



She was born November 17, 1922 in Abbeville, Louisiana to Armand Frederick and Suzanne LaVergne Frederick.



Vivian had lived in this area for 67 years and was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of Groves.



She was retired as Office Manager from the Jefferson County Tax Office at the Sub-Court House.



Vivian was a member of the Third Age Group and Bible Study Group from Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and D.A.W.N. (Divorced and Widowed Neighbors).



She was an excellent seamstress and commercially made many prom and wedding dresses over the years.



A visitation for family and friends will be Tuesday evening, June 30, 2020 at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a rosary service to begin at 7:00 p.m.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Reverend J.C. Coon officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.



Vivian was preceded in death by her first husband, Wilfred A. Broussard, second husband, Nelson W. Gates, brother, Joseph Haywood Frederick, sister, Una Palumbo and stepdaughters, Ginger Goates and Dale Simon.



She is survived by her daughter, Linda Desormeaux and spouse Donald of Port Neches, sons, James W. Broussard of Port Arthur and Paul A. Broussard and spouse Denise of Fannett, step daughter, Maudine White and spouse Paul of Port Acres, step son, Gary Gates and spouse Cherry of Groves, grandchildren, Michael Desormeaux and spouse Anna, Donna Segura and spouse Leslie Rosson and Kevin Broussard and spouse Lindsay, five great grandchildren, seven great great grandchildren, twelve step grandchildren, and thirty four step great grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store