Vivian Lee Brooks Tizeno 1928-2019 Vivian Lee Brooks Tizeno was born on November 26, 1928. She passed away on April 13, 2019. She is the daughter of the late Basil Brooks, Sr. and Mariah Henderson Brooks. She was a graduate of Jack Yates High School, Class of 1947. She is a 1952 graduate of Texas Southern University with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and she minored in English. She taught in the Dallas ISD. She did graduate studies at Northwestern University and the University of Texas. She worked as a reporter for the Houston Informer, Ebony and Jet Magazines, and as Managing Editor of the Dallas Star Post. She relocated to Port Arthur and taught in PAISD. She married Rodney Tizeno and had a daughter. She was later employed with BISD and the South Park ISD. Her areas of instructional emphasis were English, Journalism, Photography and Reading. She retired from Central High School in 1989. Mrs. Tizeno was preceded in death by her parents, and her 13 siblings. Left to cherish her memories are her daughter Valecia Renee' Tizeno and grandson, Aiden Rodney Jacobs. Sisters in Law: Rosalyne Brooks, Joann Tizeno, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Funeral services are scheduled on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 11:00 am at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church located at 549 West Gulfway Drive, Port Arthur, Texas. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Apr. 19, 2019