1/1
Vivian Myrtle Henderson
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vivian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vivian "Myrtle" Henderson, born January 9, 1932, entered into the Kingdom of Heaven on August 25, 2020.

Myrtle is survived by her daughter, Jeannie Minnick and husband Paul Minnick; Son-in-Law, Winfred Springer; Grandchildren: Cynthia Denno and husband Vernon Leger; Robert Springer, Brian Springer, Christopher Minnick and wife Angela Minnick; and Amber Minnick; Great-Grandchildren: Richard Denno, George Denno, Zach Springer, Kason Minnick, Emma Minnick, Dawson Minnick.

Myrtle is predeceased in death by her parents, John Luther Napier and wife Pearl Esselene Napier; husband, Jesse "Troy" Henderson; Daughter, Vivian Ann Springer: 6 brothers and 6 sisters.

Myrtle will be remembered as a Godly woman that loved everyone, especially her family.

Gathering of family and friends was held at Clements Wilcox Funeral Home, 1805 Hwy 281 North in Marble Falls, Texas on Saturday, August 29, 2020, from 10:00 am - 11:00 am with a celebration of life at 11:00 am.

Online condolences may be made at www.clementswilcoxfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaumont Enterprise from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved