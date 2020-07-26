Vivien Elinor Prindle Gandy received the gift of life on November 24, 1936 and departed the world to be with her Lord and Savior on July 23, 2020 at age 83.



Vivien Elinor Prindle was born in Farmington, Minnesota to Homer Stillman Prindle and Dawn Ethel Thayer Prindle. She was greeted by sister, Marcelyn "Mickey", and their loving relationship as siblings was a constant. Vivien often said "Mickey" is the best Christian she ever knew. Vivien would then quickly add that her sister was a powerful and positive influence in her life, as well as her confidante and best friend.



The Prindle family soon moved to Minneapolis and then Milwaukee, which Vivien would always call "home." Her fondest childhood memories included the charm and cold of magnificent Lake Michigan, and stories of the lake and her early years always brought sweet joy to her heart.



Vivien lived and worked in several other cities including Memphis, Colorado Springs, and Dallas, where she met, fell in love with, and, in 1961, married Thomas Dwight Gandy, Jr. Vivien worked for many years in banking, eventually becoming a buyer for Republic National Bank in downtown Dallas. In 1964, she was witness to the John F. Kennedy motorcade moments before tragedy.



In 1968, Vivien and Tom moved to Beaumont after Tom joined the IBM Corporation. Daughter, Leigh Dawn arrived later that year, and son, Thomas D. Gandy, III was born in 1973.



Shortly after arriving in Beaumont, the Gandy family joined Calder Baptist Church, and in 1988, Vivien was ordained a Deacon, only the second female in the history of Calder Baptist. Vivien's strong and loving Christian faith was the guiding light of her life.



Heartbreak struck in 1998 when Vivien was widowed after Tom's long and challenging fight with a rare cancer. Vivien's faith uplifted her and she remained a stalwart of the church, the community, and her family for the rest of her life. Never one for self-pity, darkness, or condemnation, Vivien left a legacy of peace, smiles, and contentment with those who knew her.



Vivien is survived by Dr. Leigh Gandy Smith and her husband, Dr. Kevin B. Smith, of Beaumont, and Thomas Gandy, III of Carrolton, Texas. Her children were the joy of her life and her happiest years were the ones spent raising them. She is also survived by her sister, Marcelyn Roy, of Covina, California; niece, Judi Spotswood of Covina, California, and nephew, Dr. Richard Roy of Salem, Oregon.



Vivien always felt blessed by God to be born into a Christian family, and to live as a Christian throughout her life. That is not to assume that her life was without challenges, but she always felt God's presence and was forever thankful. She hoped to be remembered as someone dedicated to being a loving Christian servant. She passed in peace and certainty.



A gathering of Mrs. Gandy's family and friends will begin at 1:00 p.m., with her memorial service to follow at 2:00 p.m., Monday, June 27, 2020, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. Her cremation arrangements were handled through Broussard's Crematorium. Please observe social distancing guidelines.



The family wishes to thank the caring staff at Calder Woods and Harbor Hospice and special friends for making her last days as comfortable as possible.



Honorary pallbearers will be the deacons of Calder Baptist Church.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Calder Baptist Church, 1005 N 11th Street, Beaumont, Texas 77702 or The Humane Society of Southeast Texas, 2050 Spindletop Avenue, Beaumont, Texas 77705.



