Wade Earl Graham, 84, of Beaumont, Tx died on November 24, 2020 of complications from Alzheimer's disease.
Wade was born on March 6, 1936 to Floyd and Myrtle Graham in Pioneer, Texas. He grew up in Andrews, Texas with a brother, Wayne, and three sisters, Olene, Darlene and Marlene. Wade graduated from Andrews High School before transferring to college at West Texas State in Canyon, Tx. At West Texas State, Wade played college football and met his future wife, Mary Ann, before graduating in 1956 with a degree in Industrial Arts. He married Mary Ann on July 7, 1956 in Silver, Tx. The couple remained married until his death, celebrating over 64 anniversaries.
Wade served in Korea as a 1st Lieutenant in the Army. He was proud to serve his country and always tried to help any veteran in need throughout his life. After the military, he continued his service to others through community organizations. He was a long-time Kiwanis and Rotary Club member, serving many terms as president. He was also proud to represent Goodwill Industries in Beaumont as Chairman of the Board of Directors for many years, with his overall service spanning 17 years.
Much of his professional career was spent as a Manager for Southwestern Life Insurance Company. Wade moved his family from Arizona to many different locations in Texas with the company. Finally, in Beaumont for the second time, Wade branched out to start his own Financial Investment, Estate Planning and Life, Health Insurance business. Graham Financial was a source of pride for him and Mary Ann until they sold the business and retired.
In retirement, Wade loved running his tractors or mowers at his ranch in Batson, Tx. Some of his favorite memories were made there - walking his dog throughout the land and taking care of his cattle. He loved all animals, wildlife and natural environments.
Wade is survived by his wife, Mary Ann, their three children and four grandchildren. Their children are David Graham of Lumberton and his children, Alicia and Brett; Donna Collier and husband Randall of Beaumont, Tx; and Darcy Rohrbach and husband Craig of Texico, NM with children Cole and Riley. He is also survived by one sister, Marlene Morin of Point Venture, Tx.
Wade will be buried in Eastland, Tx at Mary Ann's family plot. To send condolences to the family, please visit the Edwards Funeral Home website. The family asks that any memorial in his name be sent to the Beaumont & Southeast Texas Alzheimer's Association
or the Homeless Veterans/Wounded Warrior
Program.