1933 - 2019 Wallace (Wally) D Curry 1933-2019 passed away March 25, 2019 from Parkinson's in Houston, Texas, surrounded by family. He was born on September 30, 1933, in Beaumont, Texas, to Ouida and Jack Curry. Memorial service will be at 11:00 AM, Friday, April 5, 2019 at St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, 3131 El Dorado Blvd, Houston, 77059 with a brief visitation beginning at 10:30 AM. www.crowderfuneralhome.com for full obituary.
