1926 - 2019 Kinder, Louisiana-Funeral Service for Wallace Lane Valentine, 92, will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Kinder Bible Church. Chaplain (Colonel) Kevin Forrester will officiate. Burial will follow in Kinder McRill Cemetery under the direction of Ardoin/Allen Parish Funeral Homes. The family will receive visitors Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 12 noon until time of service at Kinder Bible Church.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Mar. 29, 2019