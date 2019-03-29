Wallace Valentine (1926 - 2019)
Obituary
Guest Book
  • "May the God of all comfort strengthen the family during..."

1926 - 2019 Kinder, Louisiana-Funeral Service for Wallace Lane Valentine, 92, will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Kinder Bible Church. Chaplain (Colonel) Kevin Forrester will officiate. Burial will follow in Kinder McRill Cemetery under the direction of Ardoin/Allen Parish Funeral Homes. The family will receive visitors Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 12 noon until time of service at Kinder Bible Church.
Funeral Home
Ardoin's Funeral Home of Kinder - Kinder
432 North 8th Street Post Office Box 366
Kinder, LA 70648
(337) 738-2526
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Mar. 29, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.