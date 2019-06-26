1925 - 2019 Wanda Rose Echenhofer, 94, died June 20, 2019 in Brenham. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the Kruse Village Chapel in Brenham. Wanda Rose Adams Echenhofer was born April 21, 1925, in Celeste, TX, to Grace LaRoi Saye and Jesse Allan Adams, Sr. Wanda lived many places in Texas while growing up as her father was first, a teacher/coach, then school Superintendent, and eventually a Pastor in the Methodist Church. During her youth she learned a life of service to others which very much defined Wanda's life as an adult. Wanda attended college and first taught high school english for several years. She later earned a degree in Social Work from Lamar Univ. and spent her lifetime working in that field in Beaumont, Lufkin, and Nacogdoches, TX. Following retirement she was a part time instructor in Child Development at Angelina College in Lufkin. Wanda met her husband, William Rudolf Echenhofer (Bill), in 1952 while living in Beaumont, TX. Bill was home on leave from the U. S. Marines at the time and a wedding was planned the following year. Wanda and Bill made their home in Beaumont and raised three daughters there: Cynthia, Lisa, and Kathleen. Wanda always embraced her faith and spent much of her time in service to the Lord and His church. She cherished her time in choirs as a strong alto and as an instructor of adult Bible classes. Wanda was involved in leadership roles in her congregations where a need arose. She also served in numerous civic organizations dedicated to the well being of older adults and children. In 2003 Wanda moved to Brenham and spent her final years there, enjoying life at Kruse Village where she made many friends. Preceding Wanda in death are parents Rev. Jesse A. and Grace Adams, Sr, husband Bill Echenhofer, brother and sister-in-law Rev. Jesse A. and Gayle Adams, grandsons Zachery McWilliams and Adam Hahn, and nephew Douglas Adams. Surviving Wanda are her daughters and their families: Cynthia and Charles R. Hahn of Brenham, Lisa and Ken Ballay of Round Rock, and Kathleen Kinney of Ft. Worth. Grandchildren: Angela Mason, Erin and Luis Beltran, John Kinney, Abbie and Brian Knezek, Emily and Noah Melngailis, Jesse Coleman, Katie and Cameron West, Andrew and Hanna Hahn; Great-grandchildren: Erica Coleman, Guy Coleman, Trinity and Noel Mason, Alexander and Natalia Beltran, Kinley Knezek, Eliana Melngailis, and Emma Hahn. Memorials made be made to Grace Lutheran School or the . Funeral arrangements for Wanda Rose Echenhofer are entrusted to Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 West Main, Brenham, Texas, 77833. To post a tribute to the family, visit www.memorialoakschapel.com.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on June 26, 2019