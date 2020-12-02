Wanda Darlene Klonaris, of Forney, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020, at age 69.
Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 P.M. on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Groesbeck Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, December 5, 2020 in the Groesbeck Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Old Union Cemetery.
She married James Beasley on May 5, 2018 and they lived in Forney, Tx at the time of her passing.
Darlene was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband Nicolas A. Klonaris on 2/8/2002; and three brothers, Lonnie R. Loper, Cecil Loper, and Jesse Don Loper; sister, Brenda Carole Loper and brother, Baby Loper; and great granddaughter, Melody R. Ellis-Payton.
She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Bobbie K. and David Payton of La Porte and daughter and son-in-law, Shanna R. and Jack Taylor, Jr. of Pasadena; grandsons, Jack W. Taylor III and girlfriend, Deisy Sanchez of Pasadena and Jason S. Payton of La Porte; niece, Sharitha D. Loper of Pasadena; sister-in-law, Carmen Loper of Houston; stepson, Anthony Klonaris of Hockley; stepdaughter, Maria Smith and husband T.J. of Llano; stepgrandchildren, Amelia Kozielski and Michael of Kilgore and Madison Dennis of Garden; and husband #1, William "Randy" George and her wife-in-law Laura of LaPorte.
Donations in her memory may be made to the Eastern Star charity Patriot Paws Service Dogs, with checks payable to "Grand Chapter of Texas", and mailed to Mrs. Jimmie Lee McMahon, 614 N. Main Street, Duncanville, Texas 75116
Donations can also be made to the American Cancer Society Relay For Life
of South East Harris County under the team name "Treyson's Ahmee".