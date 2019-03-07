1935 - 2019 Wanda Lee Shaw, 83, of Beaumont died Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Baptist Hospital. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Mount Calvary Baptist Church with burial at Sacred Heart Cemetery under the direction of Mercy Funeral Home. Visitation, 12 Noon until 5:00 p.m. Friday at Mercy Funeral Home, and from 8-10 a.m. Saturday at the church. Her love and memories will remain in the heart of her childen, James Ross Charleston, Charles Ross II, Bob Shaw Jr, Raymond Shaw, Wilson Guillory II, Johnny Shaw, Ernest Guillory Sr, Michael Shilo, Roland Shaw, Mary Breaux, Linda Wilson, Rose Thomas, Barbara Shaw and Brenda Hope.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Mar. 7, 2019