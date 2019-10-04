A celebration of Wanemia "Nanny" Phillips' life, age 94, of Humble, TX will be at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the Burkeville Baptist Church with burial to follow at the Burkeville City Cemetery in Burkeville, TX.
A native of Honey Grove, TX and a former longtime Beaumont, TX resident, she had lived the past 15 years in Humble, TX. A 1943 graduate of Honey Grove High School, she was employed with Sun Oil Company and Coca-Cola in Beaumont until her retirement. She was a member of the Bevil Oaks Baptist Church in Bevil Oaks, TX. and enjoyed reading Christian novels.
Nanny is survived by her daughter-in-law, Brenda Stewart; grandchild, Todd Stewart and wife Nikki; and great-grandchildren, Lane Stewart and Lexi Stewart, all of Humble, TX.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Bess Newberry; her husband of over 50 years, William Phillips; son, Steve Stewart; and brothers, Frank Newberry, Leroy Newberry and Neil Newberry.
Memorials may be made to:
More Than the Move Foundation
4400 Highway 225
Suite 230
Deer Park, TX 77536
I Corinthians 15: 55-57,
55 O death, where is thy sting: O grave, where is thy victory?
56 The sting of death is sin; and the strength of sin is the law.
57 But thanks be to God, which giveth us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.
Services are under the direction of Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home of Jasper, TX.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Oct. 4, 2019