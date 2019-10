A celebration of Wanemia "Nanny" Phillips' life, age 94, of Humble, TX will be at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the Burkeville Baptist Church with burial to follow at the Burkeville City Cemetery in Burkeville, TX.A native of Honey Grove, TX and a former longtime Beaumont, TX resident, she had lived the past 15 years in Humble, TX. A 1943 graduate of Honey Grove High School, she was employed with Sun Oil Company and Coca-Cola in Beaumont until her retirement. She was a member of the Bevil Oaks Baptist Church in Bevil Oaks, TX. and enjoyed reading Christian novels.Nanny is survived by her daughter-in-law, Brenda Stewart; grandchild, Todd Stewart and wife Nikki; and great-grandchildren, Lane Stewart and Lexi Stewart, all of Humble, TX.She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Bess Newberry; her husband of over 50 years, William Phillips; son, Steve Stewart; and brothers, Frank Newberry, Leroy Newberry and Neil Newberry.Memorials may be made to:More Than the Move Foundation4400 Highway 225Suite 230Deer Park, TX 77536I Corinthians 15: 55-57,55 O death, where is thy sting: O grave, where is thy victory?56 The sting of death is sin; and the strength of sin is the law.57 But thanks be to God, which giveth us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.Services are under the direction of Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home of Jasper, TX.