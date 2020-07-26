Warren Scott Odom, age 60, completed his earthly, God-given assignment and graduated to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, July 23, 2020, after running his race with inspiring, unbridled faith. He was born on December 12, 1959 in Mobile, Alabama to Douglas and Carolyn Odom.



Graduating from Nederland High School in 1978, he obtained an IBEW Electrical Apprenticeship in 1984. Scott was most recently employed by Lamar State College - Port Arthur as the Director of Physical Plant for two years. Prior to that, he was employed by the City of Beaumont for over twenty-two years, serving as a combination electrical/mechanical inspector, and as an IBEW licensed journeyman electrician for many years. His many interests included his enjoyment of history, collecting air guns, and being an Alabama Crimson Tide football fan. Scott never met a stranger; his kindness, authenticity and humor were genuine and noticeable. However, the most definitive quality that Scott possessed was his passion for the Lord, and his fervent desire to teach others about what he had learned as a disciple of Christ. He labored and taught with humility, with an innate love, trust, and intimacy for God; his unceasing passion for prayer, and willingness to pray for others, were inspiring.



Scott walked through this life for 21 years with his "sweetheart, darling, and eternal blessing", Leanna. They completed each other; they loved each other. With a special, unbridled intimacy, he displayed that love daily through his words, actions, and prayer. On February 14, 2020, Scott wrote a special note, as he often did, writing to her: "Leanna, my Sweetheart! You are my inspiration to be all that Christ has intended for me to be and to do everything He desires for me to do. No one is a better example of Jesus than you! You are my eternal blessing from the eternal God and Savior. No one can fulfill my heart like you! I love you forever! - Scott".



He adored and loved each in his dear family, especially his parents, writing in late 2019 a note in his journal, "thank you Jesus that you gave me two parents who were deeply in love." In addition to his natural family, he possessed a spiritual family, his church family. He devoted himself to that family, and for many years served as an elder and teacher at Journey Community Church. Scott passed into his inheritance with the love and affection of his brothers and sisters in Christ, opening his eyes on the other side to be greeted by his Heavenly family. Scott left his mark on many. Those that knew Scott, will forever be changed by him, and his legacy lives on through those he impacted and loved. For a short time, his natural and spiritual family on Earth will miss him, until the day appointed that they see him again.



Left to honor his memory is loving wife, Leanna Bailey Odom of Lumberton; mother, Roxie Carolyn Odom of Center; sisters, Denise Kethley and husband, Hulette, of Port Acres, Michelle Collins and husband, Robert, of Goldsmith, Kelly Cormier and husband, John, of Nederland; brother, Keith Odom of Lovelady; Leanna's family that he adored and treated as his own, including his father-in-law, Lawrence Bailey, brother-in-law, Scott Bailey and wife, Dawn, and brother-in-law, Daniel Orozco and wife, Leslie; nieces and nephews, Jessica Evans, Sydney Cormier, Daniel Cormier, Cheyenee Eads, Brittany Odom, Terri Carter, Amber Pacovsky, Douglas Collins, Brooke Bailey, Madison Bailey, Jenna Bailey, Courtney Bailey, Chad Bailey, Kasey Bailey, Chase Bailey and Emilia Orozco that he prayed for and loved like his own children; numerous great nieces and nephews; and his church family that he considered his true family as well, loving them and receiving that love back.



Preceding Scott in death is his father, Douglas Edward Odom, noting in his journal that he thought his dad was the "best Dad that he could ever have. He appreciated all that his Dad taught him and had done for him. His Dad had a tremendous impact on him."



Visitation with family and friends will be Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 1:00-2:00 PM at Journey Community Church, 1534 Highway 96 S., Lumberton, TX 77657. Scott's life honoring memorial service will follow at 2:00 PM, also at the church, with Pastor Jeb Airey and Pastor Brent Sparks officiating.



In lieu of flowers, his loved ones encourage donations be made to his church.



