Waymon D. Hallmark, 85, of Port Acres, Texas passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, Texas.



Waymon was born December 29, 1934 in Nogalus Prairie, Texas to Waymon Frank Hallmark and Reba Taylor Hallmark. He was a lifelong resident of Port Acres, Texas and a member of the United Methodist Temple in Port Arthur where he was the President of Men's organizations.



Waymon graduated in 1953 from Stephen F. Austin High School in Port Acres. After high school, he attended Texas A&M where he was in the Corps of Cadets. He also attended Lamar University Beaumont.



After college, he returned to Port Acres to run Hallmark Cleaners which he did for 40 years.



Waymon was elected and served as County Commissioner Precinct 3 Jefferson County for 16 years until his retirement.



He was involved and served on numerous Southeast Texas Organizations over the years.



Waymon was preceded in death by his daughter, Dee Anna Labure and his sister, Billie Jo Baggs.



Surviving relatives include his wife of 63 years, Sarah Hallmark of Port Acres, Texas; sons, Phillip Taylor Hallmark, Sr. and wife Lydia of Port Acres, Texas, Charlie Hallmark and wife Jennifer of Nederland, Texas; 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.



Private services are under the direction of Levingston Funeral Home Port Neches.



Memorial contributions may be made to the United Methodist Temple, 4101 Highway 73, Port Arthur, Texas 77642.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store