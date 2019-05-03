Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne Brown Elliott. View Sign Service Information Broussard's Mortuary 1605 N Major Dr Beaumont , TX 77713 (409)-866-3838 Send Flowers Obituary

1947 - 2019 Wayne Brown Elliott was born in Corpus Christi, Texas, August 16, 1947, to Roy and Lucile Elliott. His elementary school years were in South Carolina. During the summers from about the age of 10, Wayne and his older brother, Larry, worked on their Uncle Robert Lee Brown's farm in Taft, Texas, driving tractors. In 1962 the family moved to Beaumont, Texas, where three years later Wayne graduated from Forest Park High School. Wayne's love of cars and drag racing led him to a career repairing and servicing vehicles in Taft and Portland, TX. He later moved to Beaumont and started Elliott's Automotive. True to his love of cars, Wayne finally got to realize his dream of going to a race at Daytona Speedway. Wayne spent many hours enjoying his friends and activities at the Yacht Club and with the Elks. Wayne is preceded in death by his grandparents, Emmett and Mittie Brown Cryer and parents, Roy and Lucile Elliott. Surviving family include Wayne's loving and supportive wife, Brenda, and her father, George Garza; his son, Dustin and granddaughter, Kayla and son, Daniel and wife, Lisa. Also surviving are brother, Larry and wife, Betty; sister, Susan and husband, Paul Mullins; and brother, Robert (Bob). Nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews are Sharon Sibley, Amy and Jeff Toon, and Hannah, Joshua, Elizabeth, Sarah, and Abigail Toon; Alicia and Matthew Peterson and Morgan and Micah Peterson; Ryan and Jayne Elliott and Walter and Molly Elliott; and Karen Mullins. Also surviving is Wayne's aunt, Mrs. Robert Lee Brown (Aunt Bill) and son, Billy Lee Brown. Wayne placed his faith in Jesus Christ and joined Him on April 29, 2019. There will be a gathering of family and friends on May 18, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at Amelia Baptist Church, 8055 Brighton Street, Beaumont, Texas 77707. In lieu of flowers donations to be made to Texas Elks Children's Services, Inc., a camp run for Special Needs Children, 1963 FM 1586, Gonzales, Texas 78629 or Operation Christmas Child (Samaritan's Purse) thru Amelia Baptist Church, 8055 Brighton Street, Beaumont, Texas 77707. A very special thank you goes to Helen Holloway and Becki Garza. Without their help we would have never made it through to the end of our journey. Mr. Elliott's cremation was handled through Broussard's Crematorium under the direction of Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. Complete and updated information may be found at:

