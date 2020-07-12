Wayne C. Gordon, 78, passed away at his home in Coronado, Panama on April 19, 2020. A native of Beaumont, Wayne graduated as Valedictorian at Blessed Sacrament High School Class of 1958. He received a BS in Chemistry from Lamar, and a Masters in Aerospace Operations Mgmt from the University of Southern California.



Colonel Gordon was a proud airman in the USAF for 26 years. He served his country at posts in Ohio, Calif, Hawaii, Arizona, Florida, the Philippines, and Korea. His last assignment before retirement was as Chief of Human Resources Development at the Pentagon.



Wayne moved back to Texas in 1995 to work for USAA in Killeen, and later for the Veterans Association Health System in Temple and Big Spring. He left the working world in 2016 and moved to Panama where he enjoyed his life in retirement.



He is survived by his children Sharon and Rodger (Minolie) Gordon, and granddaughter Jaya, all of Los Angeles; siblings Warren (Donna) Gordon, Nancy Gordon, Kathleen (Keith) Robinson, all of Maryland; and Carolyn Gordon of Houston. Mass of Christian Burial was held on June 18, 2020 at St. Augustine Church in Washington DC, with interment at Quantico National Cemetery in Triangle, VA.



