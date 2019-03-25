Obituary Guest Book View Sign

1942 - 2019 Coach Wayne Riley, 76, of Silsbee, died Friday, March 22, 2019. He was born on April 13, 1942, in Kountze, to Nellie Creel Riley and Minyard Daniel Riley. Wayne coached at Silsbee High School for many years before retiring. Survivors include his wife of fifty years, Frankye Riley; daughter, Leisa Stokes and her husband, Jason, of Beaumont; granddaughters, Jill and Anna-Grace Stokes of Beaumont; sisters, Joyce Carlisle of Longview and Frances Riley of Vidor; brother, James Riley of Grand Forks, North Dakota; sister-in-law, Dorothy Riley of Kountze; numerous nieces and nephews; and other extended family. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Thomas Riley, Elmer "Bo" Riley, and Marvin Riley; and sister, Carol Brown. A gathering of Coach Riley's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., with a Rosary at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Broussard's, 490 Cemetery Road, Silsbee. His Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Saint Mark Catholic Church, 905 North 9th Street, Silsbee. His committal will be held at Broussard's Crematorium, Beaumont. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Mark Catholic Church, 905 North 9th Street Silsbee, Texas 77656 or Praise Church, 8325 Walker Road, Beaumont, Texas 77713. Complete and updated information may be found at:

490 Cemetery Rd

Silsbee , TX 77656

