Beloved gentle man, Love touching hearts touching souls, Our lives have been blessed.



Reverend W. C. Hall, Jr., 80, of Beaumont, Texas, passed away on November 3, 2020 in his childhood home in Beaumont.



W.C. retired in 2003 following forty years of service with the United Methodist Church, Texas Conference. He then moved back to the house he grew up in in Beaumont. Retirement provided opportunities for interim ministry as well as pursuing his hobbies of fishing and hunting. W.C. was also an avid fan of classical and gospel music, theater, and reading. He leaves behind three of his own books; "I Yam What I Yam," "Preach the Word", and "Memories, Reflections and Lessons Learned".



W.C.s family is very grateful for his caretakers, Zenobia Allen, Jackie Thomas, Ava Wilson, Janice Reed and Ruth Aubey. He leaves behind his foster son Luis Hall-Valdez and cousin Orvalee Hall Husband, as well as many close friends. He will be loved, missed, and remembered by the many people and lives he touched.



Visitation: Friday Nov 13, 5:00 - 8:00 pm Claybar Funeral Home 1155 N 11th St.



Funeral: Saturday Nov 14, 11:00 am First United Methodist Church 701 Calder Ave, Forest Lawn burial service will follow



In lieu of flowers, W.C. has asked that donations be made to the Stephen's Children's Foundation: Stephen's Children Foundation, 3755 36th St. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512.



