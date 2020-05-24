Welles William Dyson
2020
Welles William Dyson, beloved son of Erin Keeney Dyson and Brent William Dyson, of Beaumont, was born silently on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas, Beaumont.
Along with his parents, Welles is survived by his loving sisters, Ana and Blake Dyson, of Beaumont; grandparents, Pat and Jeff Dyson, of Beaumont and Lynn and Floyd Keeney, III, of Port Neches; great-grandmother, Carole Peet, of Port Neches; aunts and uncles Jillian and Jason Hunt of Port Neches, Hunter and Beth Keeney of Groves, Scott and Erica Hatcher of Beaumont, Melissa and Daniel Talakoub of Beaumont, and Brooke Dyson of Houston; cousins Lillian and Jackson Hunt, Alice and Layla Keeney, Wesley and Ty Hatcher, Winston Jepson and Jameson Talakoub, as well as a large extended family and friends.
There to greet Welles in Heaven were his uncle Blake Jefferson Dyson, cousin Marlee Floyd Willingham, great-grandfather JD Peet, Sr., great-grandparents Betty and Floyd Keeney, Jr., Bernice and William "Jack" Dyson and Olivia and Bill Butler.
A family graveside service for Welles was held at Oak Bluff Memorial Park, Port Neches, under the direction of Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont.
If desired, contributions in memory of Welles may be made to Boys' Haven of America, Girls' Haven, or Beaumont Pets Alive.
Precious Son, our joy at the anticipation of your birth cannot be diminished by the pain of your loss. For truly, you aren't lost; we know you are in Heaven with those who love you as we do. You are our angel who lives forever in our hearts. Fly high, sweet Welles. We love you. We'll be seeing you.

Published in The Beaumont Enterprise on May 24, 2020.
