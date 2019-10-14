1930-2019 Funeral services for Whitney Joseph "Buz" Sonnier Jr., 89, of Alto and formerly of Beaumont will be Thursday, October 17, at 11 AM in the First Baptist Church in Alto with Rev. Gary Pridmore and Rev. Bobby King officiating. Burial will follow at the Ball Family Cemetery near Alto. Buz was born July 3, 1930 in Beaumont, Texas to Whitney Joseph Sonnier Sr. and Nola Boutte Sonnier. He lived most of his life in Beaumont and in Alto for the last 7 years. Buz had been a member of the Wesley Methodist Church in Beaumont and had worked as an Electrician and Senior Electrical Designer for engineering firms in and around Beaumont. He honorably served his country as an Airborne Ranger during the Korean War and served in the Air Force reserves for 8 years receiving numerous medals and awards. Buz enjoyed hunting and fishing and researching Biblical history. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughters Renee Sonnier and Cindy Ball as well as a brother and a sister. He is survived by wife Reba Sonnier, sons Jeffrey and Sean Sonnier, brother Nolan Sonnier, grandsons Dustin Ferrell and Brandon Sonnier and a great granddaughter Kira Ferrell.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Oct. 14, 2019