Wilberta "Willi" Tuttle Lockhart passed away April 17, 2019 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's. Memorial service: Lakeside Baptist Church Granbury, Friday April 26 at 11:00. Memorials: In lieu of flowers please make donations to the American or the Lumberton ISD Educational Foundation Middle School. "Willi" was born in Beaumont, Texas, the daughter of Valda and Wilbert A. Tuttle. She attended Beaumont High School, TCU and received a Master's degree from Lamar University. She taught for a total of 34 years in Vidor, Grapevine, Killeen and Lumberton. She loved working with children, never met a stranger and never forgot a name and was never without a smile or kind word. Survivors: Husband: Joe Lockhart. Sons: Harold "Hal" Pollard, Jr., David Pollard and wife Joyce and grandson Justin. Stepchildren Greg Lockhart, Jeanine Kinlaw, Cristy Luce, Rich Lockhart and Jamie Lockhart and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family would like to give a special thanks to the Arbor House Memory Care and Bridgewater Memory Care facilities in Granbury, especially to the caregivers.
Wiley Funeral Home
400 Highway 377 East
Granbury, TX 76048
(817) 573-3000
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Apr. 21, 2019