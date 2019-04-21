Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Wilberta "Willi" Tuttle Lockhart passed away April 17, 2019 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's. Memorial service: Lakeside Baptist Church Granbury, Friday April 26 at 11:00. Memorials: In lieu of flowers please make donations to the American or the Lumberton ISD Educational Foundation Middle School. "Willi" was born in Beaumont, Texas, the daughter of Valda and Wilbert A. Tuttle. She attended Beaumont High School, TCU and received a Master's degree from Lamar University. She taught for a total of 34 years in Vidor, Grapevine, Killeen and Lumberton. She loved working with children, never met a stranger and never forgot a name and was never without a smile or kind word. Survivors: Husband: Joe Lockhart. Sons: Harold "Hal" Pollard, Jr., David Pollard and wife Joyce and grandson Justin. Stepchildren Greg Lockhart, Jeanine Kinlaw, Cristy Luce, Rich Lockhart and Jamie Lockhart and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family would like to give a special thanks to the Arbor House Memory Care and Bridgewater Memory Care facilities in Granbury, especially to the caregivers.

Wilberta "Willi" Tuttle Lockhart passed away April 17, 2019 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's. Memorial service: Lakeside Baptist Church Granbury, Friday April 26 at 11:00. Memorials: In lieu of flowers please make donations to the American or the Lumberton ISD Educational Foundation Middle School. "Willi" was born in Beaumont, Texas, the daughter of Valda and Wilbert A. Tuttle. She attended Beaumont High School, TCU and received a Master's degree from Lamar University. She taught for a total of 34 years in Vidor, Grapevine, Killeen and Lumberton. She loved working with children, never met a stranger and never forgot a name and was never without a smile or kind word. Survivors: Husband: Joe Lockhart. Sons: Harold "Hal" Pollard, Jr., David Pollard and wife Joyce and grandson Justin. Stepchildren Greg Lockhart, Jeanine Kinlaw, Cristy Luce, Rich Lockhart and Jamie Lockhart and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family would like to give a special thanks to the Arbor House Memory Care and Bridgewater Memory Care facilities in Granbury, especially to the caregivers. Funeral Home Wiley Funeral Home

400 Highway 377 East

Granbury , TX 76048

(817) 573-3000 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Beaumont Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.