Wilburn B. Peoples of Kerrville, Texas passed away on September 12, 2020. He was born on July 20, 1921, in Beaumont, Texas. He married Velma Hight Peoples on October 17, 1941.
He was a veteran of World War II proudly serving with the US Coast Guard in the South Pacific.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 68 years, Velma, one brother, and four sisters.
Wilburn is survived by Ernie Peoples (Peppie) and Kay Callender (Jim), sister Elaine Porter, four grandsons, five great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Grimes Funeral Chapels from 1 to 2 PM followed by the funeral service at 2 PM. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories in Kerrville.
Serving as pallbearers will be his grandsons and great-grandsons.
In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials be given to one's own choosing.
