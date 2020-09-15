1/
Wilburn B. Peoples
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilburn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilburn B. Peoples of Kerrville, Texas passed away on September 12, 2020. He was born on July 20, 1921, in Beaumont, Texas. He married Velma Hight Peoples on October 17, 1941.

He was a veteran of World War II proudly serving with the US Coast Guard in the South Pacific.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 68 years, Velma, one brother, and four sisters.

Wilburn is survived by Ernie Peoples (Peppie) and Kay Callender (Jim), sister Elaine Porter, four grandsons, five great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Grimes Funeral Chapels from 1 to 2 PM followed by the funeral service at 2 PM. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories in Kerrville.

Serving as pallbearers will be his grandsons and great-grandsons.

In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials be given to one's own choosing.

The family invites you to send condolences at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting "Send Condolences" link.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Grimes Funeral Chapels
728 Jefferson Street
Kerrville, TX 78028
(830) 257-4544
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved