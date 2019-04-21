1931 - 2019 Willard Richard (Tootie) Sterling, Sr. died peacefully surrounded by his family on April 15, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas, at the age of 87. A Rosary for Mr. Sterling will be recited at 6:00 p.m., with a gathering of his family and friends to follow, Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m., Monday, April 22, 2019, at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, 6825 Gladys Avenue, Beaumont, with a reception to follow. His graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Woodlawn Cemetery, South Avenue F, Crowley, Louisiana. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Matityahu Homeless Ministries Inc., 7365 Concord Road, Beaumont, Texas 77708. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Apr. 21, 2019