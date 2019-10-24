Wille Bell Lyons (1936 - 2019)
Service Information
Calvary Mortuary - Beaumont
1225 S. 7th Street
Beaumont, TX
77701
(409)-838-0159
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church
Obituary
Willie Bell Lyons, 82, of Beaumont, Texas departed this life Thursday, October 17, 2019. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church at 11:00 A.M. with interment to follow at Greenlawn Cemetery under the direction of Calvary Mortuary Staff. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A. M. at the church. Willie's love and memories will remain in the hearts of her daughter Larea McGlory (Cory); god- daughter, Katrina Curry; niece, Susie Lewis (Samuel); a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Oct. 24, 2019
