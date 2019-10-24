Willie Bell Lyons, 82, of Beaumont, Texas departed this life Thursday, October 17, 2019. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church at 11:00 A.M. with interment to follow at Greenlawn Cemetery under the direction of Calvary Mortuary Staff. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A. M. at the church. Willie's love and memories will remain in the hearts of her daughter Larea McGlory (Cory); god- daughter, Katrina Curry; niece, Susie Lewis (Samuel); a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Oct. 24, 2019