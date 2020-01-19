Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willetta Duncan Janet. View Sign Service Information Claybar Funeral Home Inc 800 Highland Dr Bridge City , TX 77611 (409)-735-7161 Send Flowers Obituary

1926-2020 Janet Willetta Duncan, 93, of Bridge City, Texas went to her Heavenly home on January 17, 2020. Born in Eagan, Louisiana on January 26, 1926, she was the daughter of Fenner Duncan and Lillie Regan Duncan. Janet spent a lifetime in education. When George was discharged from the Army in 1953, they returned to live in Orange where she taught Home Economics at Little Cypress High School. After moving to Bridge City in the late 1950s she spent the rest of her career at Hatton Elementary School until she retired in 1985. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Orange. After retirement, Janet and George spent a great deal of time travelling, having a great time in Scotland and traveling throughout the Eastern US. Janet loved working in her yard and tending to her flowers. Before her health began to decline, she would spend several hours every day in her yard. She was an avid, competitive Skip-Bo player and was always looking for someone to join her in a game. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years, George L. Duncan, Jr.; her parents Fenner and Lillie Duncan; son, David Douglas; her brother, Jimmy Duncan, and her sister-in-law, Penny Duncan. Those left to cherish her memory are her nieces and nephews, numerous great-nieces and great-nephews, and she and George's adopted Welch family that grew up across the street. In particular their "adopted" daughters Ann Marie Welch Majors and Mary Kay Welch Ermel. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, January 20, 2020, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Officiating will be Reverend Tim Dinger, longtime neighbor of George and Janet. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Groves. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Sunday, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Pallbearers are: Jonathon Pinto, Paul Welch, Robert Martin, Charles Fox, George Henry Fox, Robert Duncan, Ronnie Duncan. Honorary pallbearers are: John Cagle, Alex Pinto, Cody Welch, Chad Sparks. The family would like to express their gratitude to her wonderful caregivers that took care of her day and night: Lori Dupuis, Kesha Moore, Evangela Johnson and Dawnyale Harris. After nearly 48 years their family is finally together again, George, Janet, & Doug. What a joyful reunion that must have been.

