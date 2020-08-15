William Carl Bloh, Captain,
US Navy Retired
January 30, 1935 -
August 12, 2020
William (Bill) Bloh, 85, was born on January 30, 1935 in Giddings, Texas. He was the son of William Rinehardt Bloh and mother Ida Bloh Bloom. He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Norma McNaely, Irene McNaely and Vivian Holliday.
Bill is survived by his wife of 61 years, Marcia; son, David Bloh and his wife, Kerrie of Montgomery, TX; son, Greg Bloh and his wife, Donna of Chattanooga, TN; granddaughters Cori Washburn and husband Brett, Lauren Bloh, and Kamryn Bloh; great grandson Tripp Washburn; and brother, Robert Bloh and wife, Deirdre Bloh of Ashborough, NC.
Bill served in the US Navy from October 1957 through November 1981. He enlisted out of college, attended flight training and started his tour around the United States. The highlight of his career was being selected as Commanding Officer of VP 49 in Jacksonville, FL, a squadron consisting of twelve P3C Orions, and 245 Officers and Men who searched for Russian Submarines throughout the Atlantic and Mediterranean. Upon completing his command tour he served in London, England and was in charge of anti-submarine forces in the Mediterranean. His final tour was regional manager for the Navy high school NROTC program in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas.
After fifteen moves to different places across the world, their retirement from the military brought Bill and Marcia to April Sound on Lake Conroe to be their home for 39 years. Bill launched a successful career in real estate as a broker and realtor, specializing in land sales. He built Top Guns Realty from the ground up. After selling Top Guns, he and Marcia continued their real estate endeavors with their company MuchLand.com
until his final days.
Bill was full of wisdom and experiences that he loved to share with others. He was great at telling sea stories and jokes, and was always sure to get a good laugh. He enjoyed helping others, and he was "here to teach you about land, and if you find something you like, then we'll work out a deal."
Bill's pride and joy was always his family and the time they spent together. Bill and Marcia shared many great memories with lifelong friends. Bill always looked forward to meeting a couple times each week at 105 Cafe for breakfast with his coffee buddies. Over the years, he enjoyed his time spent in the outdoors, hunting, saltwater fishing and being on the lake.
The family would like to thank Dr. Edward Flores and Heart to Heart Hospice for their special care. There will be a private service for the family at Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Houston. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Faith Fighting Cancer in Montgomery County or The Wounded Warrior Project
.