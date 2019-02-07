1955 - 2019 William Charles Gorrell, Jr., 63, of Beaumont, Texas passed away on Tuesday, January 29, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church (2120 Renaud Street-Beaumont, Texas 77703). A public visitation will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 12:00 Noon until 5:30 p.m. at Mercy Funeral Home Chapel and on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at the church. William's memories will remain in the hearts of his mother, Irene Martin Gorrell of Beaumont, Texas; daughters, Angela Gorrell of Houston, Texas and Brittney Gorrell of Zion, Illinois; sisters, Patricia Wilson (John) of Pt. Arthur, Texas, Elsie Coleman (Lennie) and Sandra Wheat both of Beaumont, Texas and Deborah Gorrell of Houston, Texas; grandchildren, Ari Gorrell, Jordan Batton and Carter Shepeard; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Feb. 7, 2019