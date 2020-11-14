William Davis (Bill) Carter, 66, passed away unexpectedly at St. Elizabeth Hospital Saturday, October 31, 2020. Bill fought a long-spirited battle with disability. Born October 5, 1954 in Beaumont, Texas to Jane Davis Carter and Keith Dickenson Carter, Bill grew up in the booming 1950's to become a fine athlete, student, and friend to many.
He remains a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and compassionate friend. Bill graduated with summa cum laude honors from Lamar University, later working at Baptist Hospital. Married for forty-five years to his college sweetheart, Cheryl Bruno, Bill became disabled at a relatively young age. He was a man with an extraordinary mind and a lifelong lover of both people and books. Bill excelled at mathematics, humor, was a daunting poker player, and extraordinarily proud of his son Will Carter.
His enduring legacy resides in his wife of four decades, children and grandchildren. William (Bill) Carter is survived by his wife Cheryl Bruno Carter; son Will Carter and wife Ashley; granddaughter Elliott Carter; brother Keith Carter; sisters Annie Lavigne and her husband Marc; Katie Carter; and Eve Phelps; brother Joe Goodrich; sisters Katie Banard and Laura Balla; and numerous nieces and nephews. William Carter is preceded in death by his father, stepfather and mother, Jane and Hugh Goodrich.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association
, 700 North St STE M, Beaumont, Texas 77701.
Cremation arrangements for Bill Carter were handled through Broussard's crematorium, under the direction of Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. The family will gather at a later date to celebrate his life.
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com
