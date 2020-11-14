1/1
William Davis "Bill" Carter
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Davis (Bill) Carter, 66, passed away unexpectedly at St. Elizabeth Hospital Saturday, October 31, 2020. Bill fought a long-spirited battle with disability. Born October 5, 1954 in Beaumont, Texas to Jane Davis Carter and Keith Dickenson Carter, Bill grew up in the booming 1950's to become a fine athlete, student, and friend to many.

He remains a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and compassionate friend. Bill graduated with summa cum laude honors from Lamar University, later working at Baptist Hospital. Married for forty-five years to his college sweetheart, Cheryl Bruno, Bill became disabled at a relatively young age. He was a man with an extraordinary mind and a lifelong lover of both people and books. Bill excelled at mathematics, humor, was a daunting poker player, and extraordinarily proud of his son Will Carter.

His enduring legacy resides in his wife of four decades, children and grandchildren. William (Bill) Carter is survived by his wife Cheryl Bruno Carter; son Will Carter and wife Ashley; granddaughter Elliott Carter; brother Keith Carter; sisters Annie Lavigne and her husband Marc; Katie Carter; and Eve Phelps; brother Joe Goodrich; sisters Katie Banard and Laura Balla; and numerous nieces and nephews. William Carter is preceded in death by his father, stepfather and mother, Jane and Hugh Goodrich.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 700 North St STE M, Beaumont, Texas 77701.

Cremation arrangements for Bill Carter were handled through Broussard's crematorium, under the direction of Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. The family will gather at a later date to celebrate his life.

Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Broussard's Mortuary
2000 McFaddin Street
Beaumont, TX 77701
(409) 832-1621
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved