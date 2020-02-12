Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Emmett Sheppard Jr.. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 12:00 PM USW Local 13-423 Union Hall 1500 Jefferson Drive Port Arthur , TX View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

William Emmett Sheppard, Jr of Groves, TX passed away on February 8th, 2020. In his giving spirit, Emmett has donated his body to UT McGovern Medical School's research program. A Celebration of Life will be held at 12noon, Saturday, February 29th, 2020 at USW Local 13-423 Union Hall located at 1500 Jefferson Drive, Port Arthur, TX 77642. Friends wishing to make memorial contributions may send them to MD Anderson:



Emmett was born on October 28,1942 in Port Arthur, Texas to Emmett Sheppard Sr. and Dorothy Sheppard. Emmett's life fulfilment came through his passion for helping others. He previously served as City Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem of Groves, Texas and worked at Gulf Oil Corp. He dedicated his career to ensuring labor union workers in Texas were treated fairly, serving as President of the Sabine Area Central Labor Council and retiring as President of the Texas AFL-CIO in Austin, Tx in 2007. He relished in love, laughter and loyalty with his wife of 50 years, Katherine Sheppard. Emmett was an avid golfer and "roadtripper", enjoying new discoveries on many of his trips.



Emmett is survived by his wife, Katherine; daughter, Mary Catherine Evans and husband Gerald; daughter, Jennifer Powers and husband Tim; granddaughters Ciera Lanier and Spree Powers; sister, Marilyn Hebert; sister-in-law, Paula Sheppard and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



Emmett was preceded in death by his parents, William Emmett Sr and Dorothy Sheppard; and brother, Glenn Sheppard.

Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Feb. 12, 2020

