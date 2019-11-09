William G. Hopper Sr. "Skip" 69 of Beaumont, TX; passed Nov. 03, 2019. Services will be Saturday, Nov. 09, 2019 at Love and Compassion Ministries 1135 Chamberlin Dr. Beaumont, TX. Visitation will begin at 10AM until Funeral at 11AM. Interment will be in Houston National Cemetery. He was preceded in death by son: William Hopper Jr. (John John), brother: Joseph (Billy) Hopper and sister: Greer (Joyce) Saveat. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Darlene Hopper, children: Chinue (LaToya) Johnson (Marques), Stacy Hopper (Tremaine), Joshua Hopper, Marquis Hopper and Adrian (AJ) Hopper. Sister: Bernadette (Gradie) Melancon (Michael) Sister in Law: Vanessa Hopper and Brother in Law: James Saveat 13- Grandchildren as well as a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Nov. 9, 2019