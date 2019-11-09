William G. Hopper Sr. (1950 - 2019)
Service Information
Proctor's Mortuary (Beaumont)
3522 WASHINGTON BLVD
Beaumont, TX
77705
(409)-840-2022
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Love and Compassion Ministries
1135 Chamberlin Dr.
Beaumont, IL
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Love and Compassion Ministries
1135 Chamberlin Dr.
Beaumont, TX
Obituary
William G. Hopper Sr. "Skip" 69 of Beaumont, TX; passed Nov. 03, 2019. Services will be Saturday, Nov. 09, 2019 at Love and Compassion Ministries 1135 Chamberlin Dr. Beaumont, TX. Visitation will begin at 10AM until Funeral at 11AM. Interment will be in Houston National Cemetery. He was preceded in death by son: William Hopper Jr. (John John), brother: Joseph (Billy) Hopper and sister: Greer (Joyce) Saveat. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Darlene Hopper, children: Chinue (LaToya) Johnson (Marques), Stacy Hopper (Tremaine), Joshua Hopper, Marquis Hopper and Adrian (AJ) Hopper. Sister: Bernadette (Gradie) Melancon (Michael) Sister in Law: Vanessa Hopper and Brother in Law: James Saveat 13- Grandchildren as well as a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Nov. 9, 2019
