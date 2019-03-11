William George "Willie" Wimer

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William George "Willie" Wimer.

1927 - 2019 William "Willie" George Wimer, 91, of Brookeland, gained his heavenly tail twister assignment Friday, March 8, 2019. He was born July 3, 1927, in Bellingham, Washington, to Bernice Ann Urness Wimer and Roy William Wimer. A gathering of Mr. Wimer's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Monday, March 11, 2019, at Broussard's, 530 West Monroe, Kountze. His funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Broussard's. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com
Funeral Home
Broussard's Mortuary
530 W Monroe St
Kountze, TX 77625
(409) 246-3466
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Mar. 11, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.