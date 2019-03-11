1927 - 2019 William "Willie" George Wimer, 91, of Brookeland, gained his heavenly tail twister assignment Friday, March 8, 2019. He was born July 3, 1927, in Bellingham, Washington, to Bernice Ann Urness Wimer and Roy William Wimer. A gathering of Mr. Wimer's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Monday, March 11, 2019, at Broussard's, 530 West Monroe, Kountze. His funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Broussard's. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com
