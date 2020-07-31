William Harvey Hargraves Sr., 86, of Groves, Texas passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 at the Medical Center of Southeast Texas in Port Arthur.
William was born July 28 1933 in Saratoga, Texas to Freddie Edward Hargraves and Roxie Byrd Hargraves. He was a lifelong Groves resident and graduated in 1952 from Port Neches Groves High School.
William retired from Texaco as an operator after 43 years of service. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, and past member of Groves Chapter of Jaycee's.
William was a veteran and proudly served in the U.S. Air Force.
He was preceded in death by his wife Shirley Hargraves; son William Harvey Hargraves, Jr.; grandson William Harvey Hargraves III; and his sister Delores Russell.
Survivors include his sons, Rick Hargraves and wife Terry of Pinehurst, Kirk Hargraves and wife Laura of Groves, and Scott Hargraves of Groves; sister, Judy Davis of Groves; grandchildren, Nikki Vannoy, Stephanie Vaughan, Faith Hennigan, and Raven Driggers; great-grandchildren, Michael Lewis II, Milan Lewis, Miles Lewis, Logan Gipson, Ryan Gipson, Piper Vannoy, Bayley Vaughan, Cameryn Vaughan, Blayke Vaughan; and great-great grandchild Willow Holland.
A visitation for family and friends will begin at 10:00 a.m., Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves followed by the memorial service at 11:00 a.m., with Reverend Paul Hall officiating.
Friends wishing to make memorial contributions may send them to: Wounded Warrior Project
, 2200 Space Park Drive, Suite 100, Houston, TX. 77058.