1961 - 2019 William "Bill" Jay Smith, 58, of Beaumont, died Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Christus Hospital-St. Elizabeth, Beaumont. He was born on February 26, 1961, to Elwanda Nix Smith and Jay B. Smith, in Beaumont. Survivors include his daughter, Brooklynn Michelle Smith of Fannett; brother, William Allen Smith and his wife, Sandy Pinson Smith, of Longview; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Rita Ann Smith; brother, James "Jim" Arbon; sisters, Rebecca "Becky" Jewel Smith, Renee Smith Petitt, and Michelle Smith Turner. A gathering of Mr.Smith's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Friday, August 30, 2019, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. His funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Broussard's. A graveside service will follow at 4:00 p.m. Saturday at Harmony Hill Cemetery, Longview. Memorial contributions may be made to Girls' Haven, 3380 Fannin Street # A, Beaumont, Texas 77701. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Aug. 30, 2019