William Murry Spencer "Bill" 74, of Arizona, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Bill was born in Ft. Worth, Tx to the late Nita and Junker Spencer. Bill is survived by his children John "Chris" Spencer, Pamela Spencer Albacete and Karen Spencer Monk. He is survived by his loving sister Lyle Spencer Gramling. He is also survived by three grandchildren and his niece, Beth Seevers (Randy) and nephew Buford Barr (Jen). He is preceded in death by his parents Nita and Junker Spencer and his brother John "Johnny" Spencer. Bill is also survived by his Hopi Reservation rescue dog Kele'. Bill was a kindhearted and passionate man with a love that was open to everyone. He was a dynamic and deep individual who loved the experience of life and what it had to offer.

A memorial service was held Saturday August 1st at St. Luke's Anglican Church in Sedona, AZ. Please share your condolences at www.buelerfuneralhome.com

Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
