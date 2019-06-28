1926 - 2019 William Lester Nevill, known to family and friends as "Bill" or "Bud" (1926 - 2019) of Austin, Texas passed away on June 22, 2019 at St. David's Hospital in Round Rock, TX with his wife and family at his side. Funeral services will be held at Cook-Walden Chapel of the Hills Funeral Home in Austin, TX on Saturday June 29, 2019. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm with services beginning at 3:00 pm. A reception will follow at the funeral home. www.cookwaldenchapelofthehills.com. Burial will take place at a later date at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, TX. www.cem.va.gov Bill was born in Warren, TX on October 3, 1926 to William Booker Nevill and David Ray Gardner. After graduating from high school in Warren, he enlisted at age 17 in the U S Navy where he proudly served aboard the USS San Diego attaining the rank of Fireman First Class. The San Diego, an anti-aircraft cruiser was one of the most decorated US ships of World War II and was active throughout the Pacific theater. The San Diego was the first major Allied warship to enter Tokyo Bay after the surrender of Japan. Bill was awarded the World War II Victory Medal, the Philippine Liberation Medal and the Asiatic Pacific Area Campaign Medal with three stars. Bill proudly remembers seeing Admiral William Halsey cross the deck of the San Diego en route to the formal signing of Japanese surrender on September 2, 1945. Following his time in the navy, Bill moved to Beaumont where he worked as a bookkeeper for Pittsburg Plate Glass until 1976 when he moved to Austin, TX where he continued working as a bookkeeper before becoming a driver for ADP until his retirement. He was a devoted University of Texas Longhorns football fan and enjoyed spending game days collecting tickets at the student gate. His parents and his sister and best friend, Glynn Moore, preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Helen (Wiltshire) Nevill; his daughter, Colleen Silva and spouse Michael Silva, Jr. of Galveston; daughter, Karen Fitzsimons and spouse John Fitzsimons of Fort Worth and son, David Nevill of Austin. He was Paw Paw to grandchildren Michael Ben Silva III and spouse Caroline, Sarah Silva, Kayleigh Silva, Madeline Silva, Brianna Fitzsimons, Jack Fitzsimons, Kinsley Fitzsimons, Tara Fitzsimons and Alexandra Nevill.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on June 28, 2019