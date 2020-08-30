William "Randy" Randall Hollier, age 75, peacefully passed away on August 23, 2020, in Beaumont, Texas.
Randy is survived by his loving wife, Peggy Creel Hollier of Nederland, Texas; his three children, Troy Hollier and his wife, Melanie Hollier; Keisha Wiggins and her husband, Nowell Wiggins; and Clint Hollier; his four grandchildren, Christopher Wiggins and his wife, Addy Wiggins; Haley Wiggins and her finance, Jhon Santos; Haden Wiggins; and Miranda Hollier; one brother, Walter Brent Hollier; one sister, Darlene Orsack; and two great-grandkids. He is preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Gladys Hollier; and brothers, Phillip and Loren Hollier.
Randy was born October 14, 1944. He graduated from Port Neches Groves High School and joined the Coast Guard to courageously serve our country. He then started his lifelong career with Texaco and retired from Motiva. Randy was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Nederland, Texas.
Randy was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and loyal friends to many. He enjoyed hunting gardening and socializing with others. His family and friends will always remember him as a generous and selfless person.
Due to COVID-19 and Hurricane Laura, a celebration in honor of his life will be planned at a later date. His cremation was handled through Broussard's Crematorium under the direction of Broussard's, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland.
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com
