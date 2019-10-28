Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Raymond (Bill) Moorhead. View Sign Service Information Broussard's Mortuary 505 N 12Th St Nederland , TX 77627 (409)-722-3456 Memorial Gathering 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Broussard's Mortuary 505 N 12Th St Nederland , TX 77627 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Broussard's Mortuary 505 N 12Th St Nederland , TX 77627 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

1937-2019 William (Bill) Raymond Moorhead, 82, went home to be with The Lord on October 25, 2019 in Jasper, Texas. He was born in Port Arthur, Texas on September 7, 1937 to William Walter Moorhead and Adelle Melancon Moorhead. He was a resident of Nederland for forty-two years before moving to Lake Sam Rayburn, in Jasper, in 2005. Bill graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Port Arthur, Texas. He was in the United States Army and later became an operator at Oxy Chem Corporation. He was a member of the Oil Chemical and Atomic Workers Union, Port Neches Masonic Lodge #1163, and was an active member of Rayburn Baptist Church of Jasper. Bill was a Christian man who loved sharing his faith with others. He was a wonderful, loving, and caring husband to his wife of fifty-eight years, Brenda Moorhead. He was such a loving and caring dad and paw paw to his children and grandchildren. Bill loved going fishing any time there was an opportunity with his family and friends, and he loved traveling and old cars. Survivors include his wife of fifty-eight years, Brenda Moorhead; son, Bill Harris, of Nederland; daughter, Cheryl Moorhead Young and her husband, Ray, of Beaumont; beloved grandchildren, David Young, of Lumberton and Logan Young, of Beaumont; sisters, Mattie Mendoza and her husband, Felix, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana and Mimi Wheeler, of Flower Mound. His parents, William Walter Moorhead and Adelle Melancon Moorhead, precede him in death. A gathering of Mr. Bill Moorhead's family and friends will begin at 10:00 a.m., with his funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Broussard's, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland. His interment will follow at Memory Gardens of Jefferson County, Nederland. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Research Institute, Web Donation, 29 Broadway, Floor 4, New York, New York 10006-3111. Complete and updated information may be found at:

