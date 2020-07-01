In the arms of family and blanketed in love, William S. "Bud" Leonard peacefully passed from his earthly vessel Monday, June 29, 2020. He was 90 years old. A wordsmith and artist with a servant's heart, Bud made the world a better place - and he will be missed by many.
Bud was born in Kingsville, Texas, on July 9, 1929, the second child of Effie Pelletere Leonard and William S. Leonard. His father was an Irish railroad man and his mother a first-generation U.S.-born child of Italian immigrants. Tragedy struck the family when the young patriarch died, leaving Effie to raise then 4-year-old Bud and sister Doris Marie Leonard (Evans). Effie and the children would later move to Austin, where Bud would fondly recollect growing up on Barton Creek, where he swam, fished, hunted and camped out.
In junior high, Bud met his first love - football. After graduating from Austin High School in 1948, Bud followed football, and high school coach Stan Lambert, to Beaumont, along with six of his high school teammates - all of whom remained close until death parted them.
Bud didn't just play football, though - he excelled at it. A local legend, Bud fought hard to claim a starting offensive guard position as a freshman at Lamar in the late 1940s. It was a post he would hold onto for five years while earning successive degrees, co-captaining the infamous 1949 Junior College championship team, and scoring commended marks in the classroom as a top student-athlete.
Better than any college football title, Bud also won the heart of the love of his life while at Lamar, the future Charlene Matthews Leonard. Bud and Charlene married in 1953, embarking on 66-and-a-half years of marriage. After, Bud joined the U.S. Navy, where he trained to become an aircraft pilot and rose to the rank of Lieutenant. Bud earned his Wings of Gold in 1955 before being released from active duty in 1957.
The couple lived in Pensacola, Florida; Newport, Rhode Island; and San Diego, California. Their first child, Joni Marie Leonard, was born in 1956. The loving parents, accepting that Joni was born with disabilities that would never allow her to live on her own, made sacrifices their whole lives to care for her and she lives at home until today. Once released from active duty, the couple moved to Beaumont in 1958, where their son, William S. Leonard, was born.
"Buddy," as his Aunt Lena would call him, then began a career in Advertising, forming his own company and later merging his firm with Goodwin, Dannenbaum, Littman & Wingfield, one of the largest advertising companies in Houston. He enjoyed a successful career in Advertising while remaining close to Lamar University, becoming instrumental in forming the Cardinal Club, Ex Letterman's Association and the Cardinal Hall of Honor. In 1974, he was called by Dr. John E. Gray (who had been a mentor to him since attending Lamar) to join the Administration at the University. He remained there until his "first retirement" in 1994 as Vice Chancellor of Development. While there, he obtained his Master's in Speech.
He would again answer the call to serve his alma mater even in retirement - this time returning to teach for one year. Bud then started his own consulting/advertising company that served several local businesses. His last job, before he finally retired (again) at 87, was working for The Modern Group.
Lamar's archives continue to herald Bud's lifelong contributions to the university - a legacy that culminated the W.S. "Bud" Leonard Field stadium named in his honor. He served the Ex-Students Association, was a member of university's 50th Anniversary Committee and an organizing member of the Fine Arts Department's Friends of the Arts organization. He was named a Distinguished Alumnus in 2000 and is remembered as "one of the all-time great athletes in Lamar University history."
Bud's community involvement endeavors are numerous, and include service for AMSET, the Neches River Festival (NRF) and the Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce. Bud and Charlene were active members of Calder Baptist Church for over 60 years, where he chaired multiple capital campaigns, served as Homecoming Chairman, Deacon, and Sunday School teacher, even at age 90.
NRF Director Molly Moore, a fellow Calder Baptist parishioner, recalled the past NRF president and 51st King of the NRF as an asset to the nonprofit's mission.
"He had a life to be celebrated and leaves a legacy that will last forever in the Beaumont community," she said. As he would have wished, NRF sent a contribution to the Lamar Otho Plummer Scholarship in his honor.
Bud's mark on the world can't be confined to a lifetime, even one that lasts 90 years. He will be remembered fondly for the impact he had on the community, for the countless hunting trips he and son Will loved to take together, and the jovial time he had playing golf and enjoying the company of the Dun' Workin' Club.
Bud is survived by wife Charlene, daughter Joni Leonard, and son Will Leonard and Michelle Adams; grandchildren Anne Kellam Leonard of Los Angeles, California, and Claire Matthews Leonard of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; niece Rita McGiver of Georgetown, Texas; nephews Steve Evans of Austin, Texas, and Roger Evans of Killeen, Texas; and cousin Barbara Ann May of Houston, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Doris and nephew Bill Colbert.
A gathering of Bud's family and friends will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. His funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Broussard's. A family committal will be at Broussard's Crematorium, Beaumont. Please observe social distancing guidelines.
Serving as pallbearers will be Bill Pittman, Rick McGiver, Steve Evans, John Johnson, Gary Bajgier, Juan Zavala and Cal Hebert. Honorary pallbearers are the 1953 Football Team of Lamar University and his associates of Lamar University.
Special thanks go to Dr. Doug Wilcox, Dr. Randy Lombardo and Dr. Bodo Brauer; Spindletop Hill Nursing Home and Harbor Hospice; as well as the numerous caregivers who took care of this wonderful man.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bud's memory can be made to Lamar University Athletics, P.O. Box 10066, Beaumont, Texas 77710 or to Calder Baptist Church, 1005 North 11th Street, Beaumont, Texas 77702.
"God Bless You Papa..."
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Bud was born in Kingsville, Texas, on July 9, 1929, the second child of Effie Pelletere Leonard and William S. Leonard. His father was an Irish railroad man and his mother a first-generation U.S.-born child of Italian immigrants. Tragedy struck the family when the young patriarch died, leaving Effie to raise then 4-year-old Bud and sister Doris Marie Leonard (Evans). Effie and the children would later move to Austin, where Bud would fondly recollect growing up on Barton Creek, where he swam, fished, hunted and camped out.
In junior high, Bud met his first love - football. After graduating from Austin High School in 1948, Bud followed football, and high school coach Stan Lambert, to Beaumont, along with six of his high school teammates - all of whom remained close until death parted them.
Bud didn't just play football, though - he excelled at it. A local legend, Bud fought hard to claim a starting offensive guard position as a freshman at Lamar in the late 1940s. It was a post he would hold onto for five years while earning successive degrees, co-captaining the infamous 1949 Junior College championship team, and scoring commended marks in the classroom as a top student-athlete.
Better than any college football title, Bud also won the heart of the love of his life while at Lamar, the future Charlene Matthews Leonard. Bud and Charlene married in 1953, embarking on 66-and-a-half years of marriage. After, Bud joined the U.S. Navy, where he trained to become an aircraft pilot and rose to the rank of Lieutenant. Bud earned his Wings of Gold in 1955 before being released from active duty in 1957.
The couple lived in Pensacola, Florida; Newport, Rhode Island; and San Diego, California. Their first child, Joni Marie Leonard, was born in 1956. The loving parents, accepting that Joni was born with disabilities that would never allow her to live on her own, made sacrifices their whole lives to care for her and she lives at home until today. Once released from active duty, the couple moved to Beaumont in 1958, where their son, William S. Leonard, was born.
"Buddy," as his Aunt Lena would call him, then began a career in Advertising, forming his own company and later merging his firm with Goodwin, Dannenbaum, Littman & Wingfield, one of the largest advertising companies in Houston. He enjoyed a successful career in Advertising while remaining close to Lamar University, becoming instrumental in forming the Cardinal Club, Ex Letterman's Association and the Cardinal Hall of Honor. In 1974, he was called by Dr. John E. Gray (who had been a mentor to him since attending Lamar) to join the Administration at the University. He remained there until his "first retirement" in 1994 as Vice Chancellor of Development. While there, he obtained his Master's in Speech.
He would again answer the call to serve his alma mater even in retirement - this time returning to teach for one year. Bud then started his own consulting/advertising company that served several local businesses. His last job, before he finally retired (again) at 87, was working for The Modern Group.
Lamar's archives continue to herald Bud's lifelong contributions to the university - a legacy that culminated the W.S. "Bud" Leonard Field stadium named in his honor. He served the Ex-Students Association, was a member of university's 50th Anniversary Committee and an organizing member of the Fine Arts Department's Friends of the Arts organization. He was named a Distinguished Alumnus in 2000 and is remembered as "one of the all-time great athletes in Lamar University history."
Bud's community involvement endeavors are numerous, and include service for AMSET, the Neches River Festival (NRF) and the Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce. Bud and Charlene were active members of Calder Baptist Church for over 60 years, where he chaired multiple capital campaigns, served as Homecoming Chairman, Deacon, and Sunday School teacher, even at age 90.
NRF Director Molly Moore, a fellow Calder Baptist parishioner, recalled the past NRF president and 51st King of the NRF as an asset to the nonprofit's mission.
"He had a life to be celebrated and leaves a legacy that will last forever in the Beaumont community," she said. As he would have wished, NRF sent a contribution to the Lamar Otho Plummer Scholarship in his honor.
Bud's mark on the world can't be confined to a lifetime, even one that lasts 90 years. He will be remembered fondly for the impact he had on the community, for the countless hunting trips he and son Will loved to take together, and the jovial time he had playing golf and enjoying the company of the Dun' Workin' Club.
Bud is survived by wife Charlene, daughter Joni Leonard, and son Will Leonard and Michelle Adams; grandchildren Anne Kellam Leonard of Los Angeles, California, and Claire Matthews Leonard of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; niece Rita McGiver of Georgetown, Texas; nephews Steve Evans of Austin, Texas, and Roger Evans of Killeen, Texas; and cousin Barbara Ann May of Houston, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Doris and nephew Bill Colbert.
A gathering of Bud's family and friends will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. His funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Broussard's. A family committal will be at Broussard's Crematorium, Beaumont. Please observe social distancing guidelines.
Serving as pallbearers will be Bill Pittman, Rick McGiver, Steve Evans, John Johnson, Gary Bajgier, Juan Zavala and Cal Hebert. Honorary pallbearers are the 1953 Football Team of Lamar University and his associates of Lamar University.
Special thanks go to Dr. Doug Wilcox, Dr. Randy Lombardo and Dr. Bodo Brauer; Spindletop Hill Nursing Home and Harbor Hospice; as well as the numerous caregivers who took care of this wonderful man.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bud's memory can be made to Lamar University Athletics, P.O. Box 10066, Beaumont, Texas 77710 or to Calder Baptist Church, 1005 North 11th Street, Beaumont, Texas 77702.
"God Bless You Papa..."
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.