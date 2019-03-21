1933 - 2019 Godfrey B. Williams Jr., 85, of Beaumont, TX, departed this life on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Funeral services will be held at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. Visitation will begin at 9:00 A.M. with burial to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, under the direction of Calvary Mortuary Staff. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the
Calvary Mortuary - Beaumont
1225 S. 7th Street
Beaumont, TX 77701
(409)838-0159
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Mar. 21, 2019