1942-2019 Mr. Willie B Fielder was born 4-19-1942 in Washington, Texas, deceased 12-11-2019 at 5am. He worked 21 years for Sears, and self employed 20 years for his own tire service company, and also a DJ known as I'ce Man for 24 years along with his wife as a DJ known as I'ce woman (Mrs Thelma Cormier Fielder). The viewing of the body will be 9am-11am December 20, 2019. The funeral service will be at Lacy's Temple Cathedral located at 4090 Pine Street, Beaumont, Texas 77703, December 20, 2019 at 11am.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Dec. 15, 2019